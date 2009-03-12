Market Holds On To Gains!

We don’t want to jinx this thing so we almost don’t want to say it. We will anyway.

Despite a sell-off in the final half hour of the day, stocks ended slightly higher at the close today. This marks the first time we’ve had two straight days of advances since early February. We’d almost forgotten what it was like.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.91 points, or 0.06%, to end trading at 6930.40. Just a half hour before the close, we had been 25 points higher. Still, it’s impressive to build even this modest gain after yesterday’s 379-point surge.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.76 point, or 0.24%, to 721.36. The Nasdaq rose gained 13.36 points, or 1%, to 1371.64.

We’ll take it.



