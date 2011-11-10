Here's Who's Getting Crushed In Today's 99% Selloff

Photo: Robert Johnson — Business Insider

The energy sector is leading a massive decline on the S&P 500, where 99% of stocks are in the red. The index is off 2.3%, joining the Dow and NASDAQ in losses.By sector:



Oil and Gas: Down 3.1%

Financials: Down 2.9%

Basic Materials: Down 2.6%

Industrials: Down 2.5%

Technology: Down 2.2%

The sell off has accelerated for a number of financials, as yields on government debt surged to levels that precipitated the crisis in Europe. Morgan Stanley is still plagued by news on Monday that investors were suing for misleading advisory on mortgage transactions. Meanwhile, Adobe’s announcement of layoffs and restructuring made it the S&P laggard to beat.

Stocks leading the decline:

Adobe Systems: Down 11.0%

Computer Science: Down 10.4%

Morgan Stanley: Down 6.6%

Auto Desk: Down 6.4%

PulteGroup: Down 6.2%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.