The September Effect was a bust, as US markets ended up nearly 10%.



But here’s a new bearish trend to focus on from visualising Economics: 8 of the 22 worst days ever occurred in October.

Another reason to doubt the rally. Note the quantity of outlying, negative days in October.

Photo: VisualizingEconomics

