The Market Selloff Picks Up Steam, As Investors Find Refuge In Commodities

Vince Veneziani

The Dow heads into the red and is currently down around 60 points at the 9950 level. The NASDAQ and S&P are both down about 5 points each.

Commodities remain resilient, with crude oil staying afloat at $71.79 a barrel, up $0.60.

Gold is up $12.60 to $1065.40. Silver is up $0.26 to $15.09 an ounce and has held there for a while.

Save for natural gas and financials, almost all commodity futures are in the green.

futures pm feb8

