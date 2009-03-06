Market Gives Up Gains, But GE Above $7

It looks like this morning’s GE (GE) infomercial for itself did some good, as the company is back above $7. At least for the moment, there are some buyers out there who are convinced that GE Capital won’t take the entire firm to $0.



Not so for the rest of the financials, which keep selling off hard. Notably weak is Wells Fargo (WFC), a big Buffett holding, which is down over 10% today to below $9.

As for everything else, it’s all giving up yesterday’s rally. Citi (C) is at $1.05, just a few ticks away from a bonafide penny stock.

