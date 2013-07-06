Market Gains Disappear, Stocks Go Red

After staging a nice rally in the wake of the strong jobs report, the stock market is now in the red.



The Dow was up as much as 109 points. Now it’s down 9 points.

The U.S. economy added 195,000 jobs in June, beating expectations for a gain of 165,000.

The unemployment rate was unchanged at 7.5%.

Strength in the labour market has more people convinced that the Federal Reserve will begin to taper, or gradually reduce, it’s stimulative bond buying program.

More to come…

