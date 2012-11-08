The Euro Is Diving, US Futures Turn Red, European Markets Tank

Markets were stable earlier, but no more.



It’s not entirely clear what’s going on, but the euro just dived.

Equity markets have fallen as well within the last several minutes.

Italy, which had been higher, is now down 1.22%.

What’s going on?

Not entirely clear.

There are reports about Spain not requesting a bailout this year. It’s not clear that this is so horrible, but it seems like it might have something to do with what’s going on. Spanish yields have ticked higher on the news.

Also on the Europe front, the Athens market is imploding the day after the Greek parliament approved an austerity bill.

US futures have now gone into the red.

