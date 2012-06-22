The Incredible Power Of Goldman Sachs: Look How The Market Tanked The INSTANT It Sent Out An Email

Incredible.



Just a little while ago, we published a short trading note from Goldman Sachs, where it advised clients to go short based on that weak Philly Fed number.

In the email we saw, the note was sent out at 10:52 AM.

This is a modified version of the header from the email we got with all the names blanked out.

Look what happened to the Dow right at 10:52 (where we’ve placed the vertical line).

Photo: Bloomberg

