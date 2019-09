The Dow is now off 33. The S&P is now off about 3.



The pattern has been consistent.

Some green in the morning, and then a fall-off as the day goes on.

Here’s a look at the last 5 days. You can see that consistently something similar is happening. There’s some green in then a fade.

