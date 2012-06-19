Market Dives For Second Day In A Row

Ooof. After yesterday’s 5% down day, the markets fell down the basement stairs again, losing over 4% across the various indices. The Dow is off about 440, making 9,000 a sweet, distant memory. Only two days out from the election, thre’s still going to be a lot of talk on whether the moves are related to the outcome. It could be, but the good news for Obama is that these declines will count against George W. Bush’ record. If Obama wants to leave office with market growth, then bring on the declines in the lame duck market.



