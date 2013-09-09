Here's The Only Important Market Data Coming Up This Week

From Dan Greenhaus at BTIG (

@danBTIG), here’s a quick summary of what’s coming up this week:

As is usually the case following the nonfarm payrolls and various central bank meetings, the coming week should be a bit less exciting even as it represents a homecoming of sorts for many who have not been fully in the office in several weeks. On the economic side of things, the only “A” release is Friday’s retail sales report, a report that takes on a bit more importance following Friday’s jobs report. On the earnings front, housing will be front and center thanks to reports from PIR, RH, HDS and HOV, the latter of which will hopefully shed light on the demand environment. And of course there’s buy rated AAPL’s special event on Tuesday.