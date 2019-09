If anyone’s looking good right now, it’s the Reverse Indicator club.



Since Business Week’s auspicious cover to the right:

Dow: -2.4%

S&P500: -2.8%

Nasdaq: -3.1%

Since perma-bear Jim Grant’s WSJ opinion piece “From Bear to Bull”:

Dow: -3.2%

S&P500: -3.6%

Nasdaq: -3.5%

