Market Crashes Through 2002 Lows; Saudi Prince Down 25% On Citi (C)

Joe Weisenthal

Dow 8,000 is a distant memory in the rear-view mirror, as the markets tanked once again. Who had the worst day? Prince Alwaleed, who’s already down 25% on his latest Citigroup investment. Does he still stand by Vikram Pandit?

And if you believe in technical wizardry, then don’t hold out any hope that the 2002 S&P lows are a support level, cause we broke through that too, with a 6.55% decline in that index.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

clusterstock-us