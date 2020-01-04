'Likely just the beginning': Here's what 6 experts are saying about what Trump's deadly Iran strike means for already-shaken markets

Stocks tanked and gold rallied on Friday following news of the US’s assassination of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Iranian officials quickly threatened a tit-for-tat measure against the US, with the nation’s supreme leader warning that “harsh retaliation is waiting.”

Here’s what six analysts are saying about the attack, heightened geopolitical tensions, and how investors can best take advantage of the scenario.

Visit the Business Insider homepage for more stories.

Markets are reeling in the wake of heightened tensions between the US and Iran.

Global stocks plummeted on news of a US airstrike killing top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani on Thursday. Gold approached its highest price in six years, oil surged, and Treasury bond prices jumped as investors fled volatile assets and feared a hit to the global oil supply.

The attack came “at the direction of the President” and “was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans,” the US Defence Department said in a statement.

Iranian officials struck a cautionary tone in their responses. The nation’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned “harsh retaliation is waiting” for the US, and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the US crossed a “red line” with the strike.

Here’s what six analysts are saying about the attack, new fears of armed conflict, and how investors should best position themselves.

OANDA: “Gold will remain the favourite”

AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP via Getty Images A mock US flag is laid on the ground for cars to drive on in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on January 3, 2020, following news of the killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guards top commander Qasem Soleimani in a US strike on his convoy at Baghdad international airport.

The heightened risk of armed conflict will likely push stocks lower through the month and drive investor capital toward safe-haven assets until fears subside, OANDA said in a Friday note. The airstrike destabilized the region and Soleimani’s death is “likely just the beginning of market moving responses,” the analyst firm said.

“The whole region is vulnerable and stocks still have further room to fall,” senior market analyst Edward Moya wrote. “Investors have not priced in the chance of a full-blown out war in the Middle East and gold will remain the favourite safe-haven trade.”

Other safe havens like the US dollar and Japanese yen could provide similar shelter from increased volatility, but “gold will remain king” until tensions ease, Moya added. The precious metal could “easily” surpass its highest level from 2019 and even surge to $US1,600 by the end of January, the analyst projected.

Wedbush: “We would be using this morning’s weakness to buy”

Associated Press Protesters demonstrate over the U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 3, 2020. Iran has vowed ‘harsh retaliation’ for the U.S. airstrike near Baghdad’s airport that killed Tehran’s top general and the architect of its interventions across the Middle East, as tensions soared in the wake of the targeted killing. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

The dip in US stocks is a “golden buying opportunity” for investors looking to buy tech stocks while they’re less expensive, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote.

Tech stocks surged through 2019 in their best yearly performance of the decade, and Wedbush maintains its belief that the sector will surge higher in 2020 “despite last night’s events.”

“The set up for 2020 is set to be a robust one for tech stocks and we would be using this morning’s weakness to buy our favourite secular growth plays for cloud (Microsoft), 5G (Apple), healthcare cloud (Nuance) and cyber security (CyberArk, Fortinet, Varonis, SailPoint, Zscaler) for the coming year,” Ives wrote.

Capital Economics: “Significantly raised the chances of an outright conflict”

Soleimani’s assassination “significantly raised the chances of an outright conflict between the US and Iran,” Capital Economics said in a Friday note, and such a war would directly harm global gross domestic product.

A large-scale conflict and “resulting collapse in Iran’s economy” could knock as much as 0.3 percentage points from global GDP, senior emerging markets economist Jason Tuvey wrote. The estimate is the same as Capital Economic’s projection for the US-China trade war and its impact on global economic growth.

“The impact on the other [Middle Eastern and Northern African] countries would ultimately depend on whether they get directly caught up in the conflict,” the economist added.

Tuvey also noted that Iran could retaliate by closing off the Strait of Hormuz and driving oil prices higher around the world. Developed nations would likely weather the storm, but emerging markets “would probably hike interest rates” to stave off payment strains and inflation threats, the economist said.

CIBC Private Wealth Management: “Investors should not overreact”

US Marine Corps

The stock market is hot off its best annual gain since 2013, and investors shouldn’t regard the new geopolitical risks as a significant threat to the record-long bull run, David Donabedian, CIBC Private Wealth Management’s chief investment officer, said.

“Iran does usually retaliate so the current situation brings rising uncertainty. But our view about this being a bull market has not changed,” the CIO wrote. “Iran is something that must be watched, but investors should not overreact.”

Donabedian pointed to the US inflation rate, monetary policy stance, and strong corporate earnings as signs of a healthy economy. He also cited the soon-to-be-signed US-China trade deal as a boon for the stock market.

UBS: “Retain a long-term focus”

Associated Press FILE – In this Sept. 18, 2016, file photo provided by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, centre, attends a meeting in Tehran, Iran. Iraqi TV and three Iraqi officials said Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, that Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, has been killed in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP, File)

Past instances of sudden geopolitical uncertainty suggest Friday’s market swings will be short-lived, UBS said. Investors should hold steady and not allow commentary around the Thursday attack to shift their strategies, according to the bank.

“Individual geopolitical risks tend not to be sufficient to drive a sustained downturn in markets, and it is important for investors to retain a long-term focus, in line with their broader financial plan,” Mark Haefele, UBS’s global chief investment officer, wrote.

The bank also told clients to not “expect a sustained oil price rally” and for gold to serve as “a good hedge against political uncertainty.”

Pantheon Macroeconomics: “An array of smaller-scale activity is our core bet”

AP In Monday, Dec. 22, 2014 photo, an Iranian oil worker walks at Tehran’s oil refinery south of the capital in Iran.

Iran’s leadership is already considering “how, not whether” they will respond to the US attack, but a full-scale conflict is “unlikely,” Ian Shepherdson, Pantheon Macroeconomics’ chief economist, said in a note.

Sanctions imposed on Iran by the US have already crippled the nation’s economy, and Iranian officials will likely stay away from any action that would plunge the two nations into war, the economist added.

Instead, Iran will turn to oil infrastructure if it looks to retaliate against the US, Shepherdson said. The country could also use kidnappings, assassination attempts, and other smaller-scale actions to escalate tensions, but the fresh fears of large-scale conflict will push oil prices higher, he noted.

“We can’t rule out some sort of grand-scale attack, but an array of smaller-scale activity is our core bet,” the economist wrote. “The risk that something bigger will trigger a real war, however, likely will put a premium on oil prices for the next few months, at least.”



Now read more markets coverage from Markets Insider and Business Insider:







AMD leaps to its first record high in nearly 2 decades









Trump’s tariffs are driving job losses and production cost hikes, the Fed says









Andreessen Horowitz is doubling down on Latin America with a $US165 million investment in Loft, a Brazilian real estate startup taking on Zillow in developing markets





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.