Markets Come Bounding Back — Consumer Confidence Spikes; Obama Set To Propose Middle Class Tax Freeze

Joe Weisenthal
yellow street sign arrow up

Markets have rallied back into the green!

The Dow was down 100 in early going futures. Now it’s up 12!

What’s going on?

Two things: There was a good consumer confidence number.

And The Washington Post is reporting that Obama will propose a middle class tax freeze (which is a predictable opening move in this fiscal cliff fight).

Both Boehner (at 11:05 AM) and Obama (at 1 PM) have public announcements/statements on the deficit and fiscal cliff coming up.

