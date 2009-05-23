Market Can't Hold Gains Heading Into Long Weekend

Things were looking promising up until the final moments of the day, but in the end, the Dow fell 14 points to 8277.32.



Obviously that’s not huge, and if anything it just confirms the sleeper hold theory. There’s no big impetus to move higher, nor any reason to go lower. The stock market is just kind of a zombie.

So, it’s onto three days of enjoying the weather, eating bbq, and talking with your friends and neighbours about the future of America’s sovereign debt (What, your acquaintances aren’t going to be talking about that at this weekend’s picnics? Sure…)

