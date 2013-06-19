Stocks Just Broke Through To Their Highs Of The Day

U.S. stocks have headed higher for most of the morning, and the S&P 500 just set a new high for the day.



Right now, the index is trading around 1652, up 0.8% from yesterday’s close.

Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year Treasury is unchanged at 2.18%.

Gold, after hitting a low around $1360 an ounce earlier, is trading near $1366, down 1.2% on the day. WTI crude oil, on the other hand, continues to creep toward $100 a barrel – right now, it’s trading at $98.40, up 0.4%.

The dollar-yen exchange rate is rebounding after a bit of a dive this morning and is now trading at ¥95.30, up 0.8%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.