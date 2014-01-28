Markets Make A Comeback

U.S. equities are recovering after getting run over earlier today.

The Dow is back in positive territory at 0.14%. The S&P500, which was down nearly 50 points earlier, is back up to 0.05%. And the NASDAQ, which had fallen more than 100 points, is now down just 0.50%.

Meanwhile, gold futures are down 0.55%, though crude is still off nearly 1%.

Here’s the S&P:

