Mark Zuckerberg's Worst Nightmare

We just got Facebook phototag spam. Check out the photo on the right.



It’s sort of surprising this kind of junk isn’t more common. Facebook doesn’t have any way to stop strangers from tagging you in photos. Or, at least, it doesn’t have an easy-to-figure-out way of blocking them.

AdAge first warned about this type of spam back in 2008, but this is the first we’ve seen of it.

If this kind of thing becomes more common it could be big trouble for Facebook. On a personal level, this screen grab has to drive Mark Zuckerberg nuts. Look at all those awful ads (legal and illegal) sprayed all over his pretty site!

