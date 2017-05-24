The most presidential moments from Mark Zuckerberg's whirlwind tour of the US (so far)

Mark Zuckerberg wants you to know that he’s not running for president.

In recent months, Facebook’s CEO has dined with a family at its home in Ohio and been been photographed working on an assembly line at a Ford factory, meeting with members of the military, and even feeding a calf. But as much as such outings may look and sound like someone raising his profile for a political run, Zuckerberg insists that’s not the case.

“Some of you have asked if this challenge means I’m running for public office,” Zuckerberg recently wrote in a Facebook post. “I’m not.”

And that wasn’t the first time the 33-year-old billionaire has tried to quiet the speculation. After he ate dinner last month with the Ohio family, the chief spokeswoman for his philanthropic fund instructed the family to tell reporters Zuckerberg wasn’t planning to run for office.

Zuckerberg’s stops are part of plan to visit every US state this year. He says it’s just to fulfil a personal challenge. But we can’t help it if we think there’s something more to it than that.

We’ve collected the most presidential highlights from his whirlwind US tour so far:

