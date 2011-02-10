Mark Zuckerberg's Stalker -- Taiwanese Video Version

Those wacky Taiwanese guys at NMA who make the funny CGI videos about news stories now have one about the stalker who harrassed Mark Zuckerberg and his family.



Honestly we don’t like how they tie this to concerns over privacy on Facebook. Any entrepreneur with Zuckerberg‘s success could attract crazy people like this, whether they work in social networking or real estate, and this incident is just scary. But this is still a funny video.

Watch:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Don’t miss the details of the Zuckerberg stalker story →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.