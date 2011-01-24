WHOA: Mark Zuckerberg's Sister Randi Zuckerberg Can SING!

Halfway through last night’s DLD Chairman’s Dinner in Munich, emcee Yossi Vardi got up and yelled that everyone at the party had to shut up now because some special guests were going to do some special thing.



Then Yossi introduced a professor (name escapes me–apologies) and Mark Zuckerberg’s sister Randi Zuckerberg, who does something in marketing at Facebook.

And Yossi announced that Randi and the professor were going to sing (!?)

And maybe everyone else already knew this, but I didn’t, and no one at my table did either: Randi Zuckerberg can SING!

(Crappy) video below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.