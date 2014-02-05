HAPPY BIRTHDAY FACEBOOK: Secret IMs Revealing The Mark Zuckerberg Of 2004

Editor’s Note: In May 2012, after many years of reporting on Facebook, Business Insider’s Nicholas Carlson obtained and published these private communications. As many look back on Facebook on its 10-year anniversary, we thought it worth revisiting the Mark Zuckerberg of 2004 — just another Harvard student far from the billionaire CEO we know today.

When Mark Zuckerberg was a kid, he networked the computers in his home, and wrote a program so family members could send messages to each other.

Then came America Online, and Zuckerberg, like millions of other kids his age, joined up and claimed a screen name so he could chat with his family and friends online.

When he went to college, Zuckerberg used AOL Instant Messenger to keep in touch with friends and family.

Thanks to four years of reporting, we’ve been able to view and report on a number of these IMs.

Here, we’ve collected some of the best of them. These are illustrations of the IMs, not actual screengrabs.

They answer questions like:

