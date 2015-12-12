A photo of Mark Zuckerberg changing a dirty diaper just racked up 240,000 likes in under an hour

If a friend of yours posted a photo of themselves changing a dirty diaper on Facebook, you probably would wish they hadn’t.

But when Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook does it, it goes viral.

The brand new dad is on a two month long paternity leave; his daughter Max was born in early December and he’s been posting a ton of adorable photos of himself with his baby.

But the one he posted Friday may end up being the most viral so far. Zuckerberg posted a photo of him changing his daughter’s diaper with the caption, “One more down, thousands to go.” In less than an hour, it racked up 240,000 likes and it’s still going strong.

One more down, thousands to go. Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Friday, December 11, 2015

