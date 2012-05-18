Mark Zuckerberg's Personal Challenge For 2012

Photo: By Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Every year Mark Zuckerberg makes a personal challenge for himself.It’s sort of like what us mortals call “resolutions,” but bigger, and bolder. Last year, his challenge was to only eat meat that he had killed with his own hands. The year before that was learning Chinese. And three years ago his challenge was to wear a tie everyday.



This year’s challenge is somewhere between the tie and learning Chinese in terms of difficulty.

Bloomberg BusinessWeek reports that this year’s Zuckerberg personal challenge is …

(READY?)

….

(No, seriously, ready?)

….

(Did you guess it yet?)

….

(Last chance!)

…

Code every day! That’s his challenge this year.

His hope is to become better connected with his employees and better understand Facebook at its most granular level.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.