Mark Zuckerberg's Newest Enemy Is The Owner Of The Baltimore Orioles

Photo: Getty Images and AP Images

When you are worth $25 billion you tend to pick up a few enemies along the way. And Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has his fair share. Well, now he can add Peter Angelos, the owner of the Baltimore Orioles to that list.According to Gary Haber of the Baltimore Business Journal, the Law Office of Peter Angelos, along with two other law offices, filed a lawsuit against Facebook on Feb. 17…



The lawsuit filed Feb. 17 by Murphy P.A., the Law Office of Peter G. Angelos and the San Francisco office of Girard Gibbs LLP, alleges that Facebook tracked its more than 800 million users’ Internet activity even after they logged off from the website. The suit claims various violations of California and federal laws.

Of course, if Facebook is the Yankees of Social Networks, Angelos better hope this lawsuit has better success than his Orioles typically have against the real Yankees.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.