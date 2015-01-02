Mark Zuckerberg Posted A Facebook Status Asking Users To Give Him Ideas For New Year's Resolutions

Win McNamee / Getty Staff WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 18: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at the Newseum September 18, 2013 in Washington, DC.

It’s 2015, and Mark Zuckerberg is outsourcing his New Year’s resolutions to Facebook users.

In a Facebook status, Zuckerberg — with a “feeling reflective” tag — posted:

He got a lot of suggestions from users, including planting a tree for every new Facebook user and naming the tree after the user (one commenter suggested that everyone just plant their own trees.)

Someone else suggested running a mile every single day.

And you can’t run 2 miles one day and have it eliminate the run for the next day. The challenge is to do it everyday,” user Yvonne Chen added in her comment on Zuckerberg’s status.

You can see all of the suggestions here.

