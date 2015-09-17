Mark Zuckerberg wants 14-year-old creator Ahmed Mohamed to visit Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg has a message for Ahmed Mohamed, the 14-year old from Texas who earlier this week was arrested for bringing a clock to school: keep building.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Zuckerberg expressed solidarity with the Irving, Texas ninth-grader:

PostbyMark Zuckerberg.

Mohamed was handcuffed by police and sent to a juvenile detention center on Monday. School officials said the homemade clock Mohamed brought to school was a “hoax bomb,” according to the Dallas Morning News.

The New York Times reports that Mohamed’s mugshot was taken and he was also fingerprinted, but authorities are not charging him. He was suspended from school for three days, according to The Times.

Many have criticised the school and police department, saying that racism and Islamophobia played a role in his arrest and suspension. A hashtag on social media is being used to collect the public outcry — “#IStandWithAhmed” — and a variety of very public figures have voiced their support.

Assumptions and fear don’t keep us safe — they hold us back. Ahmed, stay curious and keep building. https://t.co/ywrlHUw3g1

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 16, 2015

Zuckerberg joins a number of prominent individuals, including President Obama and Hillary Clinton, who have expressed solidarity for Mohamed.

Cool clock, Ahmed. Want to bring it to the White House? We should inspire more kids like you to like science. It’s what makes America great.

— President Obama (@POTUS) September 16, 2015

The hashtag #IStandWithAhmed was trending on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

