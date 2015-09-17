Mark Zuckerberg wants 14-year-old creator Ahmed Mohamed to visit Facebook

Tim Stenovec

Mark Zuckerberg has a message for Ahmed Mohamed, the 14-year old from Texas who earlier this week was arrested for bringing a clock to school: keep building.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Zuckerberg expressed solidarity with the Irving, Texas ninth-grader:

PostbyMark Zuckerberg.

Mohamed was handcuffed by police and sent to a juvenile detention center on Monday. School officials said the homemade clock Mohamed brought to school was a “hoax bomb,” according to the Dallas Morning News.

The New York Times reports that Mohamed’s mugshot was taken and he was also fingerprinted, but authorities are not charging him. He was suspended from school for three days, according to The Times.

Many have criticised the school and police department, saying that racism and Islamophobia played a role in his arrest and suspension. A hashtag on social media is being used to collect the public outcry — “#IStandWithAhmed” — and a variety of very public figures have voiced their support.

 

Zuckerberg joins a number of prominent individuals, including President Obama and Hillary Clinton, who have expressed solidarity for Mohamed. 

The hashtag #IStandWithAhmed was trending on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

NOW WATCH: How to disable all the auto-play videos clogging your Facebook feed

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.