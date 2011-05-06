Mark Zuckerberg's New $7 Million House [PHOTOS]

Photo: Illustration by Business Insider

Mark Zuckerberg has finally bought his own house in Silicon Valley.We have photos of what we think is his house based on a tip we got.



He reportedly paid $7 million for the five bedroom, five bathroom home. A steep price, considering one brochure we saw for the house listed the price at a million dollars less than that.

The house itself is really pretty. It’s not some hideous McMansion. It has a good porch, big windows, and a great big yard for his doggie to play in.

Compared to the home he could buy with all his money, it’s actually quite modest.

