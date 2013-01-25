Mark Zuckerberg's Holding A Fundraiser For Chris Christie

Newark Mayor Cory Booker, Mark Zuckerberg, and NJ Gov. Chris Christie

Photo: AP Images

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla are hosting a fundraiser for New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie next month at their home in Palo Alto, Heather Hoddon of The Wall Street Journal reports. Zuckerberg and Christie, who’s up for re-election, have a bit of history together.



The two first met in 2010, when Zuckerberg donated $100 million to public schools in Newark. Since then, Zuckerberg, Christie and Newark Mayor Cory Booker have worked together on education reform.

“They admire his leadership on education reform and other issues and look forward to continuing their important work together on behalf of Newark’s school children,” Facebook spokesperson Sarah Feinberg told the Journal. “Mark and Priscilla are happy to host him at their home to support his re-election.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.