FOUND: Mark Zuckerberg's Hacker-For-Hire Profile From 2002

Mark Zuckerberg is back in court over Facebook’s founding. This time, a guy who paid Mark to do some freelance coding says he also signed to invest in Facebook.



Poking around on the story, we found something pretty cool. Mark Zuckerberg‘s RentACoder.com profile from back in 2002.

We believe it’s Zuckerberg’s profile because the name, Zberg02, matches Mark’s old instant messenger handle, the coder’s location, Dobbs Ferry, is Mark’s home town, and because the profile lists Mark’s high school and college, Exeter and Harvard, under “formal education.”

On the profile, the then 18-year-old Mark listed his areas of expertise as “Visual Basic, VBscript, C, C++, Java, Javascript, and ASP.”

Under programming experience, Mark listed Pragmatix, Exeter IT, and Synapse AI – the proto-Pandora Mark built with his best friend Adam D’Angelo (who, after two stints at Facebook, currenty runs uber-hot startup Quora).

Amidst all this controversy over the founding of Facebook – who’s idea was it? who funded it? – we can’t help but note that this 2002 RentACoder.com profile reminds us that “profiles” are a pretty old idea on the Internet.

We pasted a screenshot below.

