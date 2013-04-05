This May Be The First Webpage Mark Zuckerberg Ever Made

A link to a very HTML-heavy Angelfire site popped up on Hacker News last night, and it seems to be Mark Zuckerberg’s website from when he was just 15 years old.



We first saw the news on Gizmodo.

“Hello and welcome to my page,” the site reads. “The only site where a yellow eye blinks at you.”

The site is full of quirky tools and features, including a Java drawing tool, a pong game, magnetic poetry, an AOL program called the “Vader Fader,” and “The Web,” a Java-based program that bears some resemble nce to Zuckerberg’s idea for Facebook’s social graph.

“As of now, the web is pretty small,” the site reads. “Hopefully, it will grow into a larger web. This is one of the few applets that require your participation to work well. If your name is already on The Web because someone else has chosen to be linked to you, then you may choose two additional people to be linked with. Otherwise, if you see someone who you know and would like to be linked with but your name is not already on The Web, then you can contact me and I will link that person to you and put you on The Web.”

This may not be Zuckerberg’s site, but there is some evidence to support the claim that it is. The email address associated with the site, [email protected], is an old AOL account under the primary account of “ekzooks.” And as Motherboard points out, “ekzooks” is the handle that Zuckerberg’s father, Dr. Edward Zuckerberg uses all over the Web.

Take a look below at some screenshots.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.