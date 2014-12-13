Mark Zuckerberg Reveals His Favourite Pizza Topping

For the second time, Mark Zuckerberg held a Town Hall-style Q&A to address questions from users.

Zuckerberg addressed everything from a “dislike” button to plans to make graph search available in other languages.

He also spilled the beans about his favourite pizza topping — and his confession was somewhat … gross:

“My view on this important issue is that if you’re going to be eating pizza, you might as well also have fried chicken on top of the pizza,” he said.

You can watch the whole Q&A here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.