THE FACEBOOK CONTRACT: Does This Document Prove Mark Zuckerberg Signed Away 84% Of Facebook?

An upstate New York businessman named Paul Ceglia is suing Facebook, alleging that Mark Zuckerberg signed the below contract in 2003 exchanging 84% of Facebook for a $1,000 investment. Facebook acknowledges that Zuckerberg did do coding work for Ceglia, but says it suspects this contract is forgery.



What do you think? If this is real, it certainly adds a new chapter to the saga of how Facebook was founded.

Don’t miss: analysing The Facebook Contract: Is Mark Zuckerberg Screwed?

Facebook Ceglia Contract



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.