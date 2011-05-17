Amazing New Photos Of Mark Zuckerberg's Dog

Jay Yarow
Being Mark Zuckerberg’s dog has its advantages. For instance, you get to meet Caesar Milan. You get to hang out with Corey Booker. You get a nice new yard to play in.

And, you get your own fan page where you get to show the world how adorable you are.

We’ve gathered up some of the best photos of “Beast” as he grows up before our eyes.

Mark tells Beast about the death of Bin Laden. (Note he's reading the Washington Post)

And here's Beast partying with Newark Mayor Cory Booker. (Zuckerberg donated money to Newark schools)

BEAST BED

Beast only sips on root beer (for now) while surfing the web

Beast knows the iPad isn't a mobile device, because that's what his Dad says

Beast in a bag

First bath ...

... one skinny looking dude

DOG WHISPERER

Chilling in his new home

Beast on a farm running free

You don't want to mess with this puppy

Where else can he run around?

