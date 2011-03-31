Mark Zuckerberg's Dad Loves Tumblr (But Not Foursquare)

Mark Zuckerberg’s dad, Edward, is a dentist in a suburb of New York City.



He just got a big profile in the LA Times.

As you might guess, Edward is big into promoting his practice through social media.

As you might not guess, he doesn’t restrict himself to marketing through Facebook.

For example, his Website, PainlessDrZ.com, is actually built on Tumblr’s platform.

(Apprised, Tumblr CEO John Maloney says, “Hah! That’s wonderful.”)

Dr. Z is not so much a fan of Foursquare, however.

Asked if he would use it instead of Facebook Places to market his practice, he told the LA Times: “If Foursquare were a better product?”

“I’ve never been faced with that problem.”

Related: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About Mark Zuckerberg

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.