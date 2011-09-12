Mark Zuckerberg's Coding Skills Are A Bit Rusty Right Now

Photo: wwwes via Flickr

Here’s a funny little nugget about Mark Zuckerberg and his rusty coding skills buried in New York magazine’s story on Silicon Valley startup culture:Zuckerberg doesn’t code much for Facebook anymore, the same way that Steve Jobs never hand-coded software for the iPhone. But, as the Groups team was adding the finishing touches to its product, Zuckerberg said he wanted to write a few lines. “Everybody was like, Ohhhh, Zuck’s gonna write code,” says Feross. Someone set up an easy bug for him to fix—adding a link to a picture, or something—and he went to work. Five minutes passed. 20 minutes. An hour. “It took him like two hours to do something that would take one of us who’s an engineer like five minutes,” says Feross. It was like a retired slugger coming back for one last at-bat, for old time’s sake, and finding he’d lost more of his game than he’d reckoned. Still, he got props from Feross & Co. for getting his hands dirty.



Read the whole story >



