Here's How Mark Zuckerberg Spent His 30th Birthday

REUTERS/Rick Wilking Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wearing his typical grey cotton hoodie

Mark Zuckerberg may be worth over $US33 billion, but for his 30th birthday this May he didn’t even throw a party.

Instead, he flew to New Jersey to watch his younger sister defend her Ph.D. in classics at Princeton, Lev Grossman at Time reports.

This isn’t the first time Zuckerberg has shunned extravagance.

Despite his billions, he reportedly drives an Acura because “it’s safe and not ostentatious,” and his understated wardrobe of a plain grey t-shirt or hoodie has been well documented.

He married his longtime girlfriend Priscilla Chan outside in his backyard, and the couple even enjoyed McDonald’s on their Italian honeymoon.

One thing Zuckerberg will spend money on however, is philanthropy. He donated a significant amount of money to Newark, New Jersey’s public school system and was named the most charitable philanthropist in 2013 after donating half a billion dollars worth of Facebook stock to the Silicon Valley Community Foundation.

He and his wife Priscilla also personally donated $US25 million to the Centres for Disease Control Foundation in October to help fight Ebola.

His largest and most ambitious charitable initiative is Internet.org, which aims to get every single human being online.

