Mark Zuckerberg Has Chosen An Aggressive New Year's Resolution For 2015

REUTERS/Stephen Lam Mark Zuckerberg (R), founder and CEO of Facebook, and wife Priscilla Chan arrive on the red carpet during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Award in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014.

The last week of every year, Mark Zuckerberg makes an aggressive New Year’s resolution. One year he vowed to eat only meat he killed himself. Another year he learned to speak Mandarin.

This year, he’s vowing to become a bookworm and to create his own book club of sorts.

Zuckerberg says he will read one book every other week for the entire year, and he’ll post the current book he’s reading online where others who have also read the book can follow along.

The resolution was inspired by thousands of commenters who suggested resolutions for Zuckerberg on his Facebook page. The first book Zuckerberg will read is “The End of Power” by Moisés Naím.

Here’s Zuckerberg’s resolution announcement:

My challenge for 2015 is to read a new book every other week — with an emphasis on learning about different cultures, beliefs, histories and technologies. Thank you to all 50,000 of you in our community who gave me suggestions for different challenges. Many of you proposed reading challenges. Cynthia Greco suggested I read one book a month that another person chooses — and got 1,900 likes on her suggestion. Rachel Brown, Bill Munns, Marlo Kanipe and others suggested I read the Bible. My friend and colleague Amin Zoufonoun suggested I read and learn everything I can about a new country each week. I’m excited for my reading challenge. I’ve found reading books very intellectually fulfilling. Books allow you to fully explore a topic and immerse yourself in a deeper way than most media today. I’m looking forward to shifting more of my media diet towards reading books. If you want to follow along on my challenge and read the same books I do, I’ve created a page, A Year of Books, where I’ll post what I’m reading. Please only participate in the discussions if you’ve actually read the books and have relevant points to add. The group will be moderated to keep it focused. Our first book of the year will be The End of Power by Moisés Naím. It’s a book that explores how the world is shifting to give individual people more power that was traditionally only held by large governments, militaries and other organisations. The trend towards giving people more power is one I believe in deeply, and I’m looking forward to reading this book and exploring this in more detail. I appreciated all of your other suggestions for possible challenges as well. Many of you suggested I give money to help people in need — and Priscilla and I fully intend to keep doing that through our philanthropic work. We’ll have more to discuss there soon. Some of you suggested that I meet a new person every day. That was actually my challenge in 2013. Others suggested I teach a class. I’ve done that too, and I’d love to do it again and get more involved in education in the coming year. Thanks again for all of your suggestions, and I’m looking forward to a year of books!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.