Mark Zuckerberg will unveil his futuristic AI home assistant within weeks

Mark Zuckerberg / Facebook / MSQRD Mark Zuckerberg has described his AI assistant as ‘kind of like Jarvis in Iron Man.’

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been building an artificially intelligent assistant for his home since January, and he is planning to demo it for the first time in September.

Zuckerberg gave an update on the status of his AI system during a public Q&A in Italy on Monday.

He said that the AI is “still a work in progress” but already uses facial recognition to scan his face and let him into his gated compound in San Francisco.

“It just sees my face and it lets me in,” he said. “So that is pretty fun.”

“I got it to this point where now I can control the lights,” he told the crowd. “I can control the gates. I can control the temperature, much to the chagrin of my wife who now cannot control the temperature because it is programmed to only listen to my voice. Which is one of the perks of being an engineer — you can do that. I’ll give her access once I’m done.”

Zuckerberg recently told The Verge that the smart home assistant will use AI to make him toast every morning at the right time based on his schedule.

You can watch Zuckerberg’s full Q&A from Monday below. The AI assistant question is answered around the 1:02 hour mark.



