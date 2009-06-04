AOL Inspired Facebook App Platform, Says Mark Zuckerberg

We’ve written before about how Facebook owes its success to early innovations from AOL. Turns out Mark Zuckerberg sees it too.



In an extensive interview, Mark told Inside Facebook that his experiences with AOL when he “was a kid,” were the inspiration for Facebook app platform.

I remember when I was a kid in high school, some of the first things that I built were add-ons to AOL. All of my friends were on AOL, and I built tools for IM or servers to run chat rooms, and I just had so much fun and that’s how I learned how to program. I just think it’s really interesting to see the new generation of college students that are growing up and building on top of this platform, and anything that we can do to encourage that is awesome.

