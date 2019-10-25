A member of Congress dared Zuckerberg to spend an hour a day moderating Facebook. If he took the dare, he'd make 65,000 times what a typical moderator would in that hour.

REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo According to Forbes, Mark Zuckerberg has become $US8.6 billion richer over the past year.

At a congressional hearing on Wednesday, a representative challenged Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to spend an hour a day moderating content on the social-media platform.

Content moderation is a psychologically taxing job that involves reviewing some of the darkest and most gruesome text and videos on the internet.

We compared Zuckerberg’s increase in wealth over the past year with the wages earned by the contractors who moderate Facebook posts to see how much he would make in an hour of reviewing potentially offensive content.

Zuckerberg made, on average, about 65,000 times as much per hour as a typical content moderator over the past year.

At a congressional hearing on Wednesday, Rep. Katie Porter of California challenged Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to walk in the shoes of the social-media giant’s content moderators, who monitor posts and videos on Facebook to see which violate the company’s community standards.

Porter asked Zuckerberg whether he would “be willing to commit to spending one hour per day for the next year watching these videos and acting as a content monitor, and only accessing the same benefits available to your workers.” The Facebook CEO replied by suggesting that he was “not sure that it would best serve our community for me to spend that much time” reviewing questionable content.

Of course, chief executives of massive corporations rarely do this type of frontline work, instead spending their time guiding and directing company policy at a much higher level. While Porter was clearly making a larger point to Zuckerberg about the challengers facing content moderators, it’s unlikely that a CEO would spend their time on this type of daily labour.

Reviewing Facebook posts is a deeply taxing and difficult job. A major investigation into working conditions for Facebook’s content moderators by The Verge’s Casey Newton earlier this year described the psychological trauma of low-paid contractors who spend their days reading and watching some of the darkest content on the internet, including wild conspiracy theories, disturbing pornography, and gruesomely violent videos depicting suicide and murder.

We took a look at how much Zuckerberg would make in an hour moderating content, compared with the wages offered to the contractors and employees who regularly do the work.

As with many CEOs and top executives, figuring out what their income was over a year can be surprisingly difficult. Facebook’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission indicate Zuckerberg received only a token $US1 salary in 2018, though the company also reported about $US22 million in security and travel costs for Zuckerberg and his family, accounted as CEO compensation.

For another measure of what Zuckerberg made in a year, we can look at how his net wealth has changed recently. According to Forbes, Zuckerberg had a net worth of $US61 billion in October 2018, rising to $US69.6 billion in October 2019. From that perspective, Zuckerberg is about $US8.6 billion richer now than he was a year ago.

According to Bloomberg, the overwhelming majority of Zuckerberg’s wealth comes from his Facebook stock, and so changes in his net worth largely reflect changes in the value of that holding. And according to Markets Insider, Facebook’s stock price is up about 27% over the past year, driving much of Zuckerberg’s increased estimated wealth.

Zuckerberg’s $US8.6 billion increase in wealth over the past year works out to a daily average increase of about $US23.5 million, or about $US980,000 per hour. So if Zuckerberg were to work as a content moderator for an hour and his net wealth continued rising at the same average pace it did over the past year, he’d make just shy of $US1 million during his shift.

For comparison, the investigation by The Verge found that moderators at one contractor in Arizona made $US15 an hour, or $US28,800 a year.

Using our estimates, then, Zuckerberg would make about 65,000 times as much as a content moderator in that hour. Indeed, Zuckerberg’s approximate $US980,000 increase in wealth in one hour is about 34 times what the contractor would make in an entire year.

Executive compensation and measuring changes in the fortunes of the extremely wealthy are complicated issues. As noted above, we’re looking at Zuckerberg’s largely stock-market-driven increase in net wealth over the past year, which is obviously rather different from the $US15-an-hour paycheck a content moderator receives.

More broadly, how executive compensation ends up getting measured is itself quite complex. Many compensation structures rely on mathematical tools originally developed for nuclear physics. And executives “making” some massive amount isn’t the same as seeing a direct deposit in their checking account – for example, Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently said he was “financially illiquid,” despite a multibillion-dollar fortune and a potentially massive compensation agreement with the electric-car company that has yet to pay out.

Facebook didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

