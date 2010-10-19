Zuckerberg Explains Facebook's Acquisition Strategy

In this clip, recorded at a Y-combinator event over the weekend, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg explains why his company acquires other, smaller startups – to hire great people.
“The fact that so many of the people who are leading products within Facebook are coming from a startup just creates an incredibly entrepreneurial environment at scale.”
Watch:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.