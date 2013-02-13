Mark Zuckerberg Was The 2nd Most Charitable American Last Year

Photo: By Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan were two of the most charitable Americans last year, second only to Warren Buffet.Zuckerberg and Chan donated about $500 million worth of Facebook stock (18 million shares) in 2012. They gave it all to the Silicon Valley Community Foundation.



It was Zuckerberg’s largest donation to date. In 2010 he gave Newark, New Jersey schools $100 million to further education efforts there.

Warren Buffet donated about $3.6 billion last year. His money went towards the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, NoVo Foundation, and the Sherwood Foundation. But then, his fortune is much more sizeable than Zuckerberg’s: $46 billion versus $9.6 billion.

