Mark Zuckerberg wants Oculus to look like regular glasses, not a big bulky headset

Facebook’s Oculus virtual reality headset is set to launch in 2016.

The device has come a long way since Facebook acquired the company that makes it, with the new design looking much sleeker than the initial versions.

But Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the ultimate goal is to eliminate any distinction between the computer product and ordinary eyewear. The real potential, he said during an public “townhall” Q&A session on Thursday, is when Oculus “stops looking like goggles or big headsets, but instead it just looks like normal glasses.”

Zuckerberg also said he’s bullish on Oculus’ potential for both virtual reality and augmented reality. Virtual reality is when your vision is completely taken up by a computer generated scene, whereas augmented reality is a view of the real world with digital items overlaid onto it.

Some companies, such as Microsoft, are already working on augmented reality products, such as the protype Hololens product.

But Zuckerberg said that delivering the ideal version of augmented reality won’t happen overnight. Getting there, he said, will take anywhere from five years to 12 years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.