Mark Zuckerberg wants Facebook to become better than you at hearing and seeing things

Justin Sullivan/Getty Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

In Fast Company’s expansive look into Mark Zuckerberg’s vision for the future of Facebook — which includes virtual reality and drones — the founder revealed that researchers at the company’s artificial intelligence division have one clear focus: make machines better than man.

And Facebook thinks it’s not far-fetched for its AI engineers to create a Facebook of the future that is even more powerful than a human’s primary senses.

“One of our goals for the next five to 10 years is to basically get better than human level at all of the primary human senses: vision, hearing, language, general cognition,” Zuckerberg told Fast Company. “Taste and smell, we’re not that worried about … For now.”

Facebook’s 50-person AI team, headed by Yann LeCun in Manhattan, is tasked with preparing Facebook for an era where all devices are connected, researching ways to harness the vast amounts of data that will soon be flowing through the social media site.

“If there’s 10x or 20x or 50x more things happening around you in the world, then you’re going to need these really, really intelligent systems like what Yann and his team are building,” Jay Parikh, Facebook’s VP of engineering, told Fast Company.

You can read the whole Fast Company interview here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.