Mark Zuckerberg shows that he works at the same kind of desk as everybody else

Facebook An aerial view of Facebook’s headquarters in Menlo Park, California.

Facebook expanded into a new 430,000-square-foot building designed by architect Frank Gehry a few months ago, and this week Mark Zuckerberg took Facebook users on a virtual tour of the office.

The space, which fits 2,800 employees, boasts a massive open floor plan and a desk for Zuckerberg right in the mix.

“The whole idea here is that, by having an open floor plan where people work close to each other, it facilitates people sharing and communicating about what they’re doing, which enables better collaboration, which we think is key to building the best services for our community,” the CEO explains.

Zuckerberg works from the same kind of desk as everybody else, and among the few things you’d find on there are a MacBook and a few books from his Year of Books challenge.

Take the tour to see how Facebook facilitates its “culture of transparency” with its massive open office.

