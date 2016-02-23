The internet is losing its mind over this photo of Mark Zuckerberg walking through a sea of people in VR headsets

Welcome to the future.

On Sunday, Facebook CEO and virtual reality enthusiast Mark Zuckerberg shared the image above on his Facebook profile.

It’s a real photo, and was taken at Mobile World Congress this weekend — a big tech conference in Spain.

The internet is freaking out.

This photo of our new overlord marching amongst his plugged in subjects is really something pic.twitter.com/VP3iB6rfws

— Owen Williams ⚡️ (@ow) February 21, 2016

Mark Zuckerberg you the richest dude on the planet stop getting a six dollar haircut pic.twitter.com/mm1ZgyW93E

— Joel Golby (@joelgolby) February 22, 2016

is this picture an allegory of our future ? the people in a virtual reality with our leaders walking by us. pic.twitter.com/ntTaTN3SdR

— Nicolas Debock (@ndebock) February 21, 2016

Zuckerberg stole a lot of wallets that day pic.twitter.com/Pgxf3exwz6

— Mic Wright ✍ (@brokenbottleboy) February 22, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.