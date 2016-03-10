Mark Zuckerberg shows how the new 'face swapping' app he just bought will change Facebook

Facebook acquired Masquerade, the maker of a popular mobile app that lets people swap faces and add other special effects to their videos.

The app will make Facebook a bit more like Snapchat, which has become increasingly popular with young users thanks in part to filters that add special effects to pictures and videos.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg showed off Masquerade in action by posting a video to his Facebook page on Wednesday in which he sports a digital Iron Man mask.

Facebook has said it will bring the Masquerade features to its main social network. So take a look at Zuckerberg’s video — it’s only a matter of time before you start seeing similar antics from all your Facebook friends:

