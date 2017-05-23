An old video of Mark Zuckerberg shows the late teen in flannel pajamas opening his Harvard acceptance email

Mark Zuckerberg never actually graduated Harvard — he dropped out as a sophomore to run Facebook. But he’s finally getting his honorary degree at the 2017 commencement ceremony.

The tech mogul is schedule to speak to graduates on Thursday May, 25, and to mark the occasion, he posted a throwback video on his Facebook page of him reading his Harvard acceptance letter.

